Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This research evaluated existing health equity frameworks as they relate to social determinants of health (SDOHs) and individual factors that may impact injury outcomes and identify gaps in coverage using the Healthy People (HP) 2030 key domains.



METHODS: The study used a list of health equity frameworks sourced from previous literature. SDOHs and individual factors from each framework were identified and categorized into the Healthy People 2030 domains. Five injury topic areas were used as examples for how SDOHs and individual factors can be compared to injury topic-specific health disparities to identify health equity frameworks to apply to injury research.



RESULTS: The study identified 59 SDOHs and individual factors from the list of 33 health equity frameworks. The number of SDOHs and individual factors identified varied by Healthy People 2030 domain: Neighborhood and Built Environment contained 16 (27.1%) SDOHs and individual actors, Social and Community Context contained 22 (37.3%), Economic Stability contained 10 (16.9%), Healthcare Access and Quality contained 10 (16.9%), and Education Access and Quality contained one (1.7%). Twenty-three (39.0%) SDOHs/individual factors related to traumatic brain injury, thirteen (22.0%) related to motor vehicle crashes and suicide, 11 (18.6%) related to drowning and older adult falls. Eight frameworks (24.2%) covered all HP 2030 key domains and may be applicable to injury topics.



CONCLUSIONS: Incorporating health equity into research is critical. Health equity frameworks can provide a way to systematically incorporate health equity into research. The findings from this study may be useful to health equity research by providing a resource to injury and other public health fields. Practical Applications: Health equity frameworks are a practical tool to guide injury research, translation, evaluation, and program implementation. The findings from this study can be used to guide the application of health equity frameworks in injury research for specific topic areas.

