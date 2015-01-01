Abstract

Due to a lack of stability, there has been an increase in migration from neighboring countries to Turkey since 2012. Hence, with the rising rate of migrant workers, issues concerning the employment and occupational safety of migrant workers have emerged. This study aims to compare the occupational safety perceptions and occupational accident levels of domestic and immigrant workers and to offer suggestions for helping immigrant workers work in a sustainable environment in terms of health and safety. The questionnaire was preferred as the data collection method for the research. A total of 11 questions were prepared to obtain information about the workers, and 25 questions were designed to determine their perceptions of occupational safety, for the 125 immigrants and 937 domestic workers who participated in the study. An independent sample t-test, ANOVA, Pearson correlation, and linear regression analysis were used. According to the results of this analysis, the safety perception level of migrant workers is lower than that of domestic workers. The safety perception levels of male, young, and inexperienced individuals are lower than all other groups. Age and education level reduce the occupational accident rate of migrant workers. Conversely, while age decreases the occupational accident level, sectorial experience increases the occupational accident rate for domestic workers. The study also offers some suggestions to boost the health and occupational safety level of immigrant workers sustainably.

