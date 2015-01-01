Abstract

In recent years, the amount of rainfall has tended to rise due to climate change, and in the past few years alone, many floods have occurred, such as the 2019 Boso Peninsula Typhoon, the 2019 East Japan Typhoon, and the heavy rain in July 2020. Based on such an increase in flood risk, the importance of measures against flood damage is increasing. However, conventional flood countermeasures are implemented for assumed scenarios based on assumed inundation areas. Based on these, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is developing probabilistic flood hazard assessment methods and flood risk assessment methods for the purpose of flood control measures such as river improvement according to the scale of flood damage. Therefore, in this paper, we evaluate the flood hazard of the Kuma River flooded by the heavy rain in July 2020.



Proceedings of the Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability (JCOSSAR)

Language: en