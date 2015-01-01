Abstract

In overseas seismic design, the seismic loads are determined in response to the target seismic performance. However, the seismic loads based on the Japanese Building Standards Act are determined without considering the required seismic performance of each building. Since the buildings must be designed based on the Building Standards Act, those target seismic performance is not considered in the seismic load. This paper aims to evaluate the seismic performance level of two buildings designed based on the Building Standards Act based on Reliability Evaluation Method and Capacity Spectrum Method. As a result of this paper, return periods of Uniform Hazard Spectra which are corresponded to the serviceability and safety limit state are evaluated.



