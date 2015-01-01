Abstract

In this paper, the performance of evaluation methods and proposed new evaluation methods for the use of limit strength calculations in traditional wooden houses with large floor openings or extremely low story heights, and have confirmed the trends. The zoning method used for buildings with large floor openings was found to result in smaller restoring forces at the zone boundaries and larger deformation angles. For buildings with extremely low story heights, the deformation angles of the second story were not different from those of the conventional method but the deformation angle of the first story was different when the atrium was treated as a one-story house and the tsushi as a two-story building.



Proceedings of the Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability (JCOSSAR)

Language: en