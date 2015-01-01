Abstract

The prevention of occupational accidents in the construction industry in Japan is based on a safety and health management system. Safety patrol inspections conducted at construction sites are one of the most important tasks and are carried out using a list of inspection items required for each site. This time, this inspection table is performed using the FRAM (Functional Resonance Analysis Method). Various work items in the field are represented as system functions, and are not a list of items, but rather interrelated functions. The existence or non-existence of functional variability is observed during the inspection, and corrective instructions are given to prevent accidents from occurring, thereby preventing disasters.



Proceedings of the Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability (JCOSSAR)

Language: en