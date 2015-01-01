SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Isouchi C. Struct. Saf. Reliabil. 2023; 10: 296-300.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Steering Committee on Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability)

DOI

10.60316/jcossar.10.0_296

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines the status and issues in the Community Disaster Management Planning system from the perspectives of documents, systems, and approaches. The results revealed that the process of creating documents that differentiate the Community Disaster Management Planning system from conventional voluntary disaster prevention activities produces various effects. Specifically, it facilitated the handover of members in areas where activities had been suspended due to the spread of the COVID-19 and had a positive impact on reconstruction in areas that had experienced the disaster.

Proceedings of the Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability (JCOSSAR)


Language: en

Keywords

Community Disaster Management Planning system; COVID-19; Reconstruction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print