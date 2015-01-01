Abstract

This study examines the status and issues in the Community Disaster Management Planning system from the perspectives of documents, systems, and approaches. The results revealed that the process of creating documents that differentiate the Community Disaster Management Planning system from conventional voluntary disaster prevention activities produces various effects. Specifically, it facilitated the handover of members in areas where activities had been suspended due to the spread of the COVID-19 and had a positive impact on reconstruction in areas that had experienced the disaster.



Proceedings of the Japan Conference on Structural Safety and Reliability (JCOSSAR)

