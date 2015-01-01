|
Pardue-Bourgeois S, Goldberg SB, Wyman MF, Abbas M, Flynn AWP, Domínguez S, Tucker RP. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37881842
OBJECTIVE: In 2020, Army National Guard members demonstrated greater risk of suicide than their military and civilian counterparts. Though literature on deployment-related experiences and suicidal ideation (SI) is mixed, investigations of specific deployment-related experiences (e.g., injuries) may further elucidate the relationship between deployment and suicide risk. Deployment-related injuries, including pain severity and functional impairment, have been linked to increased risk of SI, and correlates like perceived burdensomeness (PB) and hopelessness. The current study sought to examine the cross-sectional relationship between deployment-related injuries, including pain severity and functional impairment, and severity of SI through PB and hopelessness.
Language: en
injury; suicidal ideation; perceived burdensomeness; Hopelessness; military deployment; military veterans; National Guard