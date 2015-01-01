Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe injury epidemiology in U.S. adolescent tennis players between 2014 and 2018 via the High School Reporting Information Online (HS RIO) database.



METHODS: The HS RIO database was queried for injury data on high school tennis players as reported by athletic trainers between 2014 and 2018. Injuries were analyzed according to athlete demographics, injury type, location, and context. Variables of interest between male and female athletes were compared using Pearson χ(2) test or Fisher exact test.



RESULTS: In total, 176 injuries in high school tennis players between 2014 and 2018 were identified in the HS RIO database. Overall, 25.6% (45/176) occurred in the ankle, 12.5% (22/176) in the knee, and 9.7% (17/176) in the wrist. The most common types of injuries were ligament sprains and muscle strains at 35.2% (62/176) and 17.6% (31/176) of injuries, respectively. Although most injuries were unrelated to contact, such as overuse and heat exertion or stroke, 28.7% (47/176) of injuries were the result of rotation around a planted foot/inversion of the foot. We found no difference in injury patterns between male and female high school tennis athletes.



CONCLUSIONS: We found no difference in injury patterns between male and female U.S. high school tennis athletes. The ankles, knees, and wrists were the most commonly injured areas in this population. The most common types of injuries were ligament sprains and muscle strains. Although many injuries were new, athletes rarely required surgery and returned to play. Finally, we found no difference in injury patterns between male and female high school tennis athletes. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: The epidemiology of injuries among high school tennis players is poorly understood. The information from this study will help us to understand these injuries and how we may be able to better prevent them.

