|
Citation
|
Rowland GE, Roeckner A, Ely TD, Lebois LAM, van Rooij SJH, Bruce SE, Jovanovic T, House SL, Beaudoin FL, An X, Neylan TC, Clifford GD, Linnstaedt SD, Germine LT, Rauch SL, Haran JP, Storrow AB, Lewandowski C, Musey PIJ, Hendry PL, Sheikh S, Jones CW, Punches BE, Kurz MC, Gentile NT, Hudak LA, Pascual JL, Seamon MJ, Harris E, Pearson C, Merchant RC, Domeier RM, Rathlev NK, Sergot P, Sanchez LD, Miller MW, Pietrzak RH, Joormann J, Pizzagalli DA, Sheridan JF, Smoller JW, Harte SE, Elliott JM, Kessler RC, Koenen KC, McLean SA, Ressler KJ, Stevens JS, Harnett NG. Biol. Psychiatry Glob. Open Sci. 2023; 3(4): 705-715.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37881578
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prior sexual trauma (ST) is associated with greater risk for posttraumatic stress disorder after a subsequent traumatic event; however, the underlying neurobiological mechanisms remain opaque. We investigated longitudinal posttraumatic dysfunction and amygdala functional dynamics following admission to an emergency department for new primarily nonsexual trauma in participants with and without previous ST.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Posttraumatic stress disorder; Longitudinal study; Neuroimaging; Sexual trauma