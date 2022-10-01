|
Citation
|
Rosenblum Y, Bovy L, Weber FD, Steiger A, Zeising M, Dresler M. Biol. Psychiatry Glob. Open Sci. 2023; 3(4): 1021-1029.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37881583
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In major depressive disorder (MDD), patients often express subjective sleep complaints, while polysomnographic studies report only subtle alterations of the electroencephalographic signal. We hypothesize that differentiating the signal into its oscillatory and aperiodic components may bring new insights into our understanding of sleep abnormalities in MDD. Specifically, we investigated aperiodic neural activity during sleep and its relationships with sleep architecture, depression severity, and responsivity to antidepressant treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Antidepressants; Major depressive disorder; Aperiodic power; Excitation-to-inhibition ratio; Impaired sleep; Neural noise