Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) poses a significant occupational hazard for nurses. The efficacy of current education and training programs in mitigating WPV incidence among nurses remains uncertain, possibly due to insufficient consideration of clinical contexts and nurses' specific needs. Therefore, this study developed a WPV prevention strategy based on the actual requirements of clinical nurses and situational prevention theory and aimed to explore its application effects.



METHODS: Under the guidance of situational prevention theory, a WPV prevention strategy for nurses was constructed through literature review, semi-structured interviews and focus group discussion. This study adopted a self-controlled research design, and trained 130 nurses selected from a comprehensive tertiary grade A hospital in Suzhou in this WPV prevention strategy. Data were collected through structured questionnaires, including the revised WPV questionnaire, WPV severity grading scale, and hospital WPV coping resources scale. The WPV incidence, severity, and WPV coping resource scores of nurses were collected before the intervention, as well as at 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months after training.



RESULTS: The WPV prevention strategy comprised 11 prevention plans based on 11 high-risk situational elements of WPV. Each prevention plan included the WPV prevention flowchart, treatment principle, and communication strategy. The strategy demonstrated excellent feasibility and practicality. Following the intervention, the overall incidence of WPV among nurses significantly decreased from 63.85% (baseline) to 46.15% (9 months after training) (P < 0.05). After the training, the severity of psychological violence (Wald χ² = 20.066, P < 0.001) and physical violence (Wald χ² = 9.100, P = 0.028) reported by nurses decreased compared to the baseline (P < 0.05). Moreover, the overall WPV coping resource score significantly increased from [66.50 (57.00, 77.25) points] (baseline) to [80.00 (68.00, 97.25) points] (9 months after training) (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The described WPV prevention strategy, grounded in situational prevention theory and tailored to the needs of clinical nurses, effectively reduced WPV incidence, mitigated its severity, and enhanced nurses' WPV coping resources. This approach offered new avenues for nurses in the prevention of WPV.

