Anonymous. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; 73(736): e490.
37884373
I am a patient no clinician wants in the room. I have self-harmed by cutting on and off for 30 years and my entire body is covered in scars. Referrals to the Community Mental Health Team are rejected or end in a one-off appointment where I am told I have the capacity to make poor decisions. There is no treatment pathway for self-harm apart from referral to secondary care, which is unlikely to take the patient on for the long-term, intensive psychotherapy they often need. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines on assessment, management and preventing recurrence have no bearing on my ongoing experiences of the NHS.1
