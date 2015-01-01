Abstract

Failure to meet road safety targets has necessitated urgent actions from stakeholders worldwide, especially in developing countries like India. Road safety of motorized two-wheelers (MTWs), one of India's most preferred travel modes for urban commutes, is in danger and witnessing threatening figures of fatalities and injuries. Most of the studies in the domain of MTW safety were conducted in developed countries, with very limited research in countries having a significant proportion of MTWs. The present work investigates police-reported crash data to identify the contributory factors of motorized two-wheeler crash severity. Data from MTW crash-prone areas were selected from Delhi, which is leading in road traffic fatalities among the million-plus urban cities in India. A binary logistic regression model was developed using the data for 2016-2018 period. The model results show that the odds of fatal motorized two-wheeler crashes increase when the following circumstances apply: crash occurs on underpasses; involves bus, truck, heavy motor vehicle (lorry, crane) as the striking vehicle; when hit-and-run type of crash occurs and when older age-group (> = 55) riders are involved. Finally, based on the findings, countermeasures were suggested to facilitate policymakers and traffic enforcement agencies, in improving the road safety situation of MTW users.

