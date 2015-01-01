Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the aspects of emotional dysregulation (ED) and childhood trauma (CT) which are associated with suicide ideation (SI) and suicidal behaviour (SB) severity in depressive female adolescents who previously attempted suicide.



METHOD : In this cross-sectional study, we evaluated SI and SB severity. The Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) was administered to 80 depressive female patients who had suicide attempts within the last month. Current suicide ideation (C-SI) and total score (C-TS), lifetime- suicide ideation (L-SI), and total score (L-TS) were obtained with the C-SSRS. Patients were recruited from five different provinces in Turkey. Additionally, the patients completed the Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS), Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI). The Pearson correlation test and a multiple linear regression analysis were used to determine variables predictive of suicide scores.



RESULTS: The results of multiple linear regression analysis indicated that the BDI and DERS - total scores explained 35% (adjusted R) of the variance in C-SI ((F (2;67) = 19.61, P < 0.001). C-TS was explained by 'BDI,' 'emotional neglect' and 'DERS impulse' (38% (adjusted R) (F (3;66) = 15.15, P < 0.001). L-SI was only associated with DERS strategies (explains 13% (adjusted R) of the variance in L-SI (F (1;68) = 10.411, P = 0.02). Concerning the C-SSRS L-TS, the DERS impulse and CTQ total accounted for 24% (adjusted R) of the variance (F (2;67) = 10.620, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The results of our study suggest that adolescents who have experienced emotional neglect and depressive symptoms are more at risk for suicidal ideation and behaviour. In addition, depressed adolescents who show impulsive behaviours and restricted emotional strategies are also at risk. Identifying neglected depressed adolescents and teaching impulse control and effective emotional strategies is important for the prevention of suicidal behaviours and thoughts.

