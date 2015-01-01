Abstract

A study was undertaken to establish the incidence and types of traumatic brachial plexus injury in the Scottish population over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020, using a prospectively compiled database. There were 425 injuries, of which 328 were infraclavicular and 97 were supraclavicular. Infraclavicular injury associated with anterior shoulder dislocation was the most common subtype (n = 166). The most common mechanism of injury was fall from standing height (n = 160). In total, 45 operations were performed for supraclavicular and 89 for infraclavicular injuries, with 54 requiring nerve repairs with grafts, transfers or suture. The incidence was 0.8/100,000 per year, with numbers of infraclavicular injuries increasing. The majority were low-energy infraclavicular injuries, not requiring surgery. Supraclavicular injuries were less common but associated with high-energy trauma and likely to require nerve repair. This study gives information on epidemiology and resource requirement for brachial plexus injuries in this defined population, which is likely to be representative of Western European countries with similar demographics.

Language: en