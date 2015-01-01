SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Warwick CE, Hems T. J. Hand Surg. Eur. Vol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/17531934231209661

PMID

37882677

Abstract

A study was undertaken to establish the incidence and types of traumatic brachial plexus injury in the Scottish population over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020, using a prospectively compiled database. There were 425 injuries, of which 328 were infraclavicular and 97 were supraclavicular. Infraclavicular injury associated with anterior shoulder dislocation was the most common subtype (n = 166). The most common mechanism of injury was fall from standing height (n = 160). In total, 45 operations were performed for supraclavicular and 89 for infraclavicular injuries, with 54 requiring nerve repairs with grafts, transfers or suture. The incidence was 0.8/100,000 per year, with numbers of infraclavicular injuries increasing. The majority were low-energy infraclavicular injuries, not requiring surgery. Supraclavicular injuries were less common but associated with high-energy trauma and likely to require nerve repair. This study gives information on epidemiology and resource requirement for brachial plexus injuries in this defined population, which is likely to be representative of Western European countries with similar demographics.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; incidence; Brachial plexus injury; infraclavicular injury; supraclavicular injury; traumatic brachial plexus injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print