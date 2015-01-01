Abstract

Although the literature on children's sexual behavior problems (SBPs) has indicated that maltreatment and family dysfunction are linked to SBPs, several facets of these factors have remained unexamined. Prior research has largely focused on SBPs more broadly, though interpersonal SBPs (ISBPs) are likely a distinct, more severe SBP subtype. The aim of the current study was to examine potentially relevant, unexplored factors, including the number of types of and total allegations of maltreatment as well as familial characteristics (i.e., parenting attitudes and behaviors, discipline methods, family functioning, and help-seeking) in relation to SBPs and ISBPs. The present study included 8-year-old children (N = 1,011, 51.1% female, 53.8% Black) and their caregivers from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) study. In the model for SBPs, externalizing symptoms, the number of types of maltreatment allegations, maladaptive discipline methods, and help-seeking were associated with SBPs, whereas child's gender, race/ethnicity, internalizing symptoms, total maltreatment allegations, income, family functioning, and parenting attitudes were unrelated, r(2) =.23. When ISBPs were examined, only child's gender and externalizing symptoms were tied to ISBPs, r(2) =.09. However, child's race/ethnicity and internalizing symptoms, as well as maltreatment experiences, family factors, and help-seeking, were not associated with ISBPs. These findings highlight the importance of broader externalizing symptoms for both SBPs and ISBPs as well as the role of multiple types of maltreatment, parenting behavior, and help-seeking in the context of general SBPs.

