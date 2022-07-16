|
Citation
Purtle J, Soltero M, Crane ME, McSorley AMM, Knapp M, Drapeau CW. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(10): e2339845.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37883089
Abstract
On July 16, 2022, "988" became the new national dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.1 The ease of the 3-digit dialing code and broadening of the Lifeline scope to include nonsuicidal mental health and substance use crises has potential to improve service access when rates of these issues are increasing.2,3 However, public awareness of 988 is low.4
Keywords
Humans; *Social Media