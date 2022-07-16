SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Purtle J, Soltero M, Crane ME, McSorley AMM, Knapp M, Drapeau CW. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(10): e2339845.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.39845

PMID

37883089

Abstract

On July 16, 2022, "988" became the new national dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.1 The ease of the 3-digit dialing code and broadening of the Lifeline scope to include nonsuicidal mental health and substance use crises has potential to improve service access when rates of these issues are increasing.2,3 However, public awareness of 988 is low.4

Although 988 was created by federal law, states have broad discretion regarding implementation. A 2023 study5 documented significant between-state variation in legislative approaches to 988 implementation and magnitudes of increase in 988 call volume. Understanding state legislator social media posts about 988 may be informative because their posts can influence the knowledge and behaviors among their constituents (eg, 988 awareness and use).6 This descriptive study characterized variation in the volume and content of state legislator social posts about 988 by date, state, and political party.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Social Media

