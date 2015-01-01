SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zablotsky B, Ng AE, Terlizzi EP. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(43): p1171.

(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7243a5

37883306

PMC10602617

The percentage of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years who took medication for their mental health during the past 12 months did not change significantly from 2019 (8.4%) to 2022 (9.3%). The percentage of children and adolescents who received counseling or therapy during the past 12 months increased from 10.0% in 2019 to 13.8% in 2022. In both 2019 and 2022, the percentage of children and adolescents who received counseling or therapy was higher than the percentage of those who took medication for their mental health.

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2019 and 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm


