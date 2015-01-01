|
Bennett C, Hannigan B, Elliott MB, Elliott M, Evans N, Fraser C, Hails E, Jones A, McMillan I, Pryjmachuk S, Sawle L, Vaughan R. NIHR Open Res. 2023; 3: e22.
37881462
BACKGROUND: One in six five 16-year-olds have a probable mental health difficulty. Of these, almost half of older teenagers and a quarter of 11-16-year-olds report having self-harmed or attempted suicide. Currently, there is little research into mental health crisis services for young people, with little understanding of what services exist, who uses them, or what works best. QUESTION: 'How are mental health crisis responses for children and young people up to the age of 25 sustained, experienced and integrated within their local systems of services'? OBJECTIVES: 1. To describe National Health Service (NHS), local authority, education and third sector approaches to the implementation and organisation of crisis care for children and young people across England and Wales. 2. To identify eight contrasting case studies in which to evaluate how crisis services have developed and are currently organised, sustained, experienced and integrated within the context of their local systems of services. 3. To compare and contrast these services in the context of the available international evidence, drawing out and disseminating clear implications for the design and delivery of future crisis responses for children and young people and their families.
Mental health crisis; children and young people; crisis services; service models; normalisation process theory; sequential mixed methods; case study; qualitative research