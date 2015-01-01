SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu S, Li R, Zhang Y, Wang M, Zhang P, Wu A, Yu F, Zhang X, Yang L, Cui Y. PLoS One 2023; 18(10): e0291674.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0291674

37883466

PMC10602262

Under the background of global climate change, rainstorm and flood disasters have become the most serious cataclysm. Under the circumstances of an increasingly severe risk situation, it is necessary to enhance urban disaster resilience. Based on the disaster resilience process of prevention, absorption, and enhancement, and considering the safety factors such as personnel, facility, environment and management, this paper forms a dual dimension of the urban disaster resilience assessment model covering the key elements of urban disaster response and the core capacity of urban disaster recovery. Furthermore, if taking into account the characteristics of rainstorm and flood disasters, the paper screens the key indicators to build up an assessment index system of an urban rainstorm and flood disaster. The practical application was implemented in Beijing to have an assessment of the ability to recover from rainstorm and flood disasters in all districts of Beijing. And then, some pertinent suggestions for enhancing the resilience of Beijing to rainstorm and flood disasters were proposed.


