Citation
Camilo C, Garrido MV, Calheiros MM. Psicothema 2023; 35(4): 364-373.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
DOI
PMID
37882421
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Among the parental cognitions explaining maladaptive parenting, attributions about a child's misbehavior seem important. However, there is little research on neglectful parents, and the different patterns of parental attributions associated with child abuse and child neglect are still underexplained. The current study examines parental attributions associated with child abuse and child neglect.
Keywords
