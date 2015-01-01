Abstract

Cannabis use is consistently associated with both increased incidence of frank psychotic disorders and acute exacerbations of psychotic symptoms in healthy individuals and people with psychosis spectrum disorders. Although there is uncertainty around causality, cannabis use may be one of a few modifiable risk factors for conversion to psychotic disorders in individuals with Clinical High Risk for Psychosis (CHR-P) syndromes, characterized by functionally impairing and distressing subthreshold psychotic symptoms. To date, few recommendations beyond abstinence to reduce adverse psychiatric events associated with cannabis use have been made. This narrative review synthesizes existing scientific literature on cannabis' acute psychotomimetic effects and epidemiological associations with psychotic disorders in both CHR-P and healthy individuals to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and practical mental health intervention. There is compelling evidence for cannabis acutely exacerbating psychotic symptoms in CHR-P, but its impact on conversion to psychotic disorder is unclear. Current evidence supports a harm reduction approach in reducing frequency of acute psychotic-like experiences, though whether such interventions decrease CHR-P individuals' risk of conversion to psychotic disorder remains unknown. Specific recommendations include reducing frequency of use, lowering delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol content in favor of cannabidiol-only products, avoiding products with inconsistent potency like edibles, enhancing patient-provider communication about cannabis use and psychotic-like experiences, and utilizing a collaborative and individualized therapeutic approach. Despite uncertainty surrounding cannabis' causal association with psychotic disorders, cautious attempts to reduce acute psychosis risk may benefit CHR-P individuals uninterested in abstinence. Further research is needed to clarify practices associated with minimization of cannabis-related psychosis risk.

