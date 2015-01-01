|
Hardcastle T, Engelbrecht A, Lalloo V, Bell C, Toubkin M, Motara F, Kajee M. S. Afr. Med. J. 2023; 113(7): 16-21.
37882036
This article explores the management of snakebite to vulnerable patient groups, namely children and pregnant women as well as providing detail on the current best practice when caring for venom ophthalmia and surgical wounds resulting from snakebite. Finally, the optimal free-to-use medical record for accurate documentation of snakebite incidents is provided for use by South African practitioners.
Child; Humans; Female; South Africa; Pregnancy; *Snake Bites/diagnosis/therapy; Antivenins/therapeutic use