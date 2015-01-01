SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hardcastle T, Engelbrecht A, Lalloo V, Bell C, Toubkin M, Motara F, Kajee M. S. Afr. Med. J. 2023; 113(7): 16-21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, South African Medical Association)

DOI

10.7196/SAMJ.2023.v113i6.1038

PMID

37882036

Abstract

This article explores the management of snakebite to vulnerable patient groups, namely children and pregnant women as well as providing detail on the current best practice when caring for venom ophthalmia and surgical wounds resulting from snakebite. Finally, the optimal free-to-use medical record for accurate documentation of snakebite incidents is provided for use by South African practitioners.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Humans; Female; South Africa; Pregnancy; *Snake Bites/diagnosis/therapy; Antivenins/therapeutic use

