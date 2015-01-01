SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Saaiman E, Buys C, Theart F. S. Afr. Med. J. 2023; 113(7): 22-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, South African Medical Association)

DOI

10.7196/SAMJ.2023.v113i7.271

PMID

37882042

Abstract

This was a cross-sectional study with the aim of characterising Naja nigricincta nigricincta's oral bacterial flora as well as accompanying sensitivities and resistance towards antibiotics. Naja nigricincta nigricincta (zebra snake) is a spitting cobra indigenous to Namibia. Nasopharyngeal and venom swabs for bacterial culture and antibiotic sensitivity were taken from 37 native zebra snakes originating from the Khomas region that were captured for removal and relocation. Enterococcus faecalis, Proteus spp., Morganella morganii and Pseudomonas spp. were the organisms most often cultured. The antibiotic sensitivity profiles of these organisms suggest ciprofloxacin or a third-generation cephalosporin plus gentamicin or piperacillin-tazobactam as prophylactic antibiotics in case of Naja nigricincta nigricincta bites.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; South Africa; Animals; *Snake Bites/complications; Anti-Bacterial Agents/pharmacology/therapeutic use; Antivenins; Bacteria; Naja; Pharynx; Snakes; Venoms

