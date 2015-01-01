SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lazard L, Capdevila R, Turner J. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing

10.1177/10778012231209011

37880954

The public condemnation of high-profile men accused of gendered violence in 2017 resulted in an upsurge of women labelling past experiences as sexual harassment. This study used Q methodology to explore understandings of sexual harassment in the UK. Forty participants sorted 62 statements into quasi-normal grids which were factor analyzed (by person). Eight factors were identified which were titled: Sex Not Sexism, Sexualized Discriminations, Victim Voice, Sameness and Difference, Power/Sex, Repeated Power Abuse, Personal Boundaries, and Masculinity and Heterosexism. Taken together, they signal that feminist efforts to articulate the experience of sexual harassment have gained ground during this period.


Language: en

sexual harassment; sexism; feminism; labelling; Q methodology

