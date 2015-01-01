Abstract

Suicide is one of the main causes of death in the world, among the triggering factors are psychological and social issues, these became more incident and evident during the pandemic Covid-19, when there were significant changes in the family structure, deaths and financial difficulties. The objective of this study was to evaluate the possible association between the increase in Covid-19 cases and the increase in suicides, comparing the pre- and post-pandemic periods in the state of Mato Grosso. A cross-sectional study was carried out using the database of the state health department of Mato Grosso (SES/MT). The dependent variable was the number of suicide cases, comparing the periods before and during the pandemic (COVID-19). Descriptive, bivariate and stratified analyzes were performed to investigate possible associations. During the period from 2018 to 2021, 403 individuals died, the cause of which was suicide. Of these, n= 320 were male, with the predominant age range being 20 to 49 years old (n= 264), the place of highest occurrence was at home/public roads (n=374). Regarding work activity, there is a higher incidence in individuals who are not healthcare professionals, representing 99.1% of cases. The stratified analysis made it possible to evaluate the main factors associated with a higher risk of suicide, which were: being male, having the death occur at home, not belonging to the yellow and white ethnicities, and living in a situation of separation. Although no significant increase in suicide mortality was observed between the periods observed, suicidal behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Mato Grosso was predominant in male individuals, who lived alone, and not health professionals

