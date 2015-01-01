SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gomes GRDSP, Barbosa SMP, Silva NMD, Souza BCD, Silva KPD. Int. J. Health Sci. (Ponta Grossa) 2023; 3(86): 2-3.

(Copyright © 2023, Atena Editora)

10.22533/at.ed.1593862317105

unavailable

Pregnancy is a phase of both psychological and physical changes, which impact pregnant women's self-image. The objective is to demonstrate the influence of self-esteem on the mental health of pregnant women. Publications indexed in several research bases were used. Data shows that low self-esteem during pregnancy increases the risk of depression during and after childbirth. Therefore, promoting self-esteem during pregnancy is of crucial importance for women's mental health.


Language: en
