Abstract

INTRODUCTION Suicide and suicide attempts have increased over the years, becoming a topic of discussion about public health. To study the nature of self-destruction, one must understand the motivations that drive the search for one's own death.



OBJECTIVE To identify the age group in which the rates of deaths from self-inflicted injuries are highest in the manner in which they are carried out, helping health professionals to prevent this behavior.



METHODS Retrospective study that aims to investigate cases of deaths by suicide in 2017 in Brazil. The data were obtained from the SUS Information Technology Department (DATASUS), on mortality statistics for the period, analyzing them in an Excel® spreadsheet, using graphs obtained from the website. RESULT The total number of deaths from self-inflicted injuries in the age group of 5 to 74 years, in 2017, in Brazil was 11,929. The relationship between deaths by age group and the total in 2017 was: 5 to 9 years old 0.07%; 10 to 14 years old 1.46% deaths; 15 to 19 years old 7.32%; 20 to 29 years old 20.04%; 30 to 39 years old 21.95%; 40 to 49 years old 19%; 50 to 59 years old 16.16%; 60 to 69 at 10.60%; 70 to 74 years old 3.40%. It is understood that ICD X70 Intentional self-harm by hanging represents the largest cause of death by suicide in adults aged 30 to 39 years. It is clear that deaths by suicide occurred, in the South region, in 2017, by: 566 men and 175 women in the State of Paraná; 548 men and 158 women in the State of Santa Catarina; 977 men and 252 women in the State of Rio Grande do Sul.



CONCLUSION Detecting and treating psychiatric comorbidities or situations that could lead to a harmful act reduces suicide rates.

Language: en