Abstract

The Mortality information system (SIM) and the Unified Health System Information Department (DATASUS) make it possible to obtain data on deaths occurring in the national territory. Deaths from external causes are prominent in these. The objective of this study is to measure the impact of deaths resulting from external causes in RS, through these data. The methodology is part of a descriptive documentary study obtained by collecting data on mortality from external causes in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS) from the SIM, made available by DATASUS, in the period from 2019 to 2022. It is concluded that the high number of deaths from external causes has an important impact on health services, trauma and rehabilitation centers, among others, as it is the largest cause of deaths in RS.

Language: en