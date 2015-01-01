Abstract

The analysis of a place of death is one of the most disturbing in the Expert's professional life. Differential diagnosis is invariably sought, based mainly on dynamics. In turn, fire sites are difficult and arduous work, especially due to the fact that "not all the pieces of the puzzle are present". In this work we will present how a simple detail made all the difference between homicide and suicide, without the need for practically any knowledge related to the fire area, just with the insight, knowledge and dedication of the local expert team.