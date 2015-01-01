Abstract

AIM OF THE STUDY: First, to provide a synthesis and analysis of available scientific literature regarding the level of work stress and burnout among emergency physicians. Second, to identify the effect of the specific work situation-related factors.



METHODS: A systematic search was performed in NCBI PubMed and Embase. Comparative primary studies, both systematic review and cross-sectional, quantifying burnout in emergency physicians were included. Only studies published between 2011 and 2022 were retained. Synonym sets were compiled for the search key for 'burnout & stress', 'emergency', 'physician' and 'burnout & posttraumatic stress disorder'.



RESULTS: Thirty-five papers were retained for further research. Emergency physicians scored significantly higher for all dimensions of burnout compared to other healthcare professions. Significant correlations for burnout were found with work characteristic and organizational factors. Critical incidents and aggression were identified as the most important acute work characteristics and organizational factors impacting emergency physician's mental wellbeing including the development of posttraumatic stress disorder. Moreover, personal factors such as age, personality, and coping strategies also play an important role in the development of burnout as well as work-related trauma.



CONCLUSION: Available studies show that emergency physicians report higher scores of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization when compared to other healthcare professionals. Work characteristics contribute to this, but work-related traumatic incidents and aggression are important determinants. Personal characteristics such as age, personality type D, previous experiences and coping strategies seem to be determining factors likewise. Emergency physicians showed a high risk for developing burnout and work stress-related problems.

