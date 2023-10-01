|
Citation
|
John U, Rumpf HJ, Hanke M, Meyer C. Alcohol 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37890681
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Evidence shows that low to moderate alcohol consumers seem to live longer than abstainers. Insufficient consideration of subgroups among abstainers and of further behavior-related risk factors for death might be reasons. The aim of this study was to compare alcohol lifetime abstainers, former drinkers and current consumers with regard to mortality considering tobacco smoking, body overweight, and physical inactivity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; alcohol abstinence; alcohol low to moderate drinking; body mass index; physical inactivity; smoking