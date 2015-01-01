|
Citation
|
Mullet N, Waterman EA, Edwards KM, Banyard V, Valente TW. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37890006
|
Abstract
|
Interpersonal violence (IV) is a serious concern for adolescents in the United States that has devastating impacts for individuals and communities. Given the increased importance placed on friendships during adolescence, the purpose of the current study was to examine the extent to which IV experiences cluster within youths' friendship networks. Participants were students (N = 1303) in grades 7th to 10th who completed surveys at the beginning and end of an academic year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; interpersonal violence; bullying; sexual assault; dating violence; social network analysis