Abstract

PURPOSE: The purposes of this study are to describe the costs of implementing an after-school physical activity intervention in three diverse, low-resourced, schools and to understand the potential aerobic impact of this program by cost.



DESIGN: We conducted a cost utilization study from an 8.5-month physical activity intervention.



SETTING: Three diverse, low-resourced, middle schools in the Midwest; The sample (N = 178) were mostly males (52.2%), African American or Black (54.8%), and divided between 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.



METHOD: Costs were collected from contracts, invoices, payroll, and receipts. Metabolic equivalents were collected from past literature. Costs/MET-hour were calculated for the schools and entire program by dividing costs by total MET-hours engaged in physical activity.



RESULTS: Costs were $2.51/MET-hour, $8.96/MET-hour, and $10.73/MET-hour for the three schools. On average, the intervention had a cost of $4.73/MET-hour.



CONCLUSIONS: Cost/MET-hour for the present study is comparable or lower than other school-based physical activity interventions that require additional staff time and programming outside of standard classroom activities. Scale-up of after-school programs may be one way to improve the costs of programs in both schools and districts.

