Abstract

More than two-thirds of suicides occur during a major depressive episode. Acting out prevention measures and therapeutic options to manage the suicidal crisis are limited. The impulsive-aggressive dimensions are vulnerability factors associated with suicide in patients suffering from a characterized depressive episode: this can be a dimension involved in animals. Impulsive and aggressive rodent models can help analyze, at least in part, the neurobiology of suicide and the beneficial effects of treatments. Ketamine, a glutamatergic antagonist, by rapidly improving the symptoms of depressive episodes, would help reduce suicidal thoughts in the short term. Animal models share with humans impulsive and aggressive endophenotypes modulated by the serotonergic system (5-HTB receptor, MAO-A enzyme), neuroinflammation or the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and stress. Significant effects of ketamine on these endophenotypes remain to be demonstrated.



Plus des deux tiers des suicides surviennent au cours d'un épisode dépressif caractérisé. Les mesures de prévention du passage à l'acte et les options thérapeutiques pour gérer la crise suicidaire sont limitées. Les dimensions impulsifs-agressifs sont des facteurs de vulnérabilité associés au suicide chez les patients souffrant d'un épisode dépressif caractérisé : cela peut être une dimension impliquée chez l'animal. Les modèles de rongeurs impulsifs et agressifs peuvent aider à analyser, au moins en partie, la neurobiologie du suicide et les effets bénéfiques des traitements. La kétamine, un antagoniste glutamatergique, en améliorant rapidement les symptômes des épisodes dépressifs, favoriserait la diminution des idées suicidaires à court terme. Les modèles animaux partagent avec l'Homme des endophénotypes impulsifs et agressifs modulés par le système sérotoninergique (récepteur 5-HTB, enzyme MAO-A), la neuro-inflammation ou l'axe Hypothalamo-hypophyso-surrénalien et le stress. Les effets bénéfiques de la kétamine sur ces endophénotypes restent à démontrer.

Language: fr