Thomas H, Cromb D, Jacob H. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37890978
As part of a case-series exploring acute safeguarding essentials in modern day paediatrics, this article focusses on themes of neglect, unsupervised minors and modern slavery. Considerations around initial management, relevant legislation and useful resources, and available to all professionals involved in safeguarding children.
Child Welfare; Social work; Child Abuse; Child Protective Services; Paediatrics