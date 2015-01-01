SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Thomas H, Cromb D, Jacob H. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2022-325260

PMID

37890978

Abstract

As part of a case-series exploring acute safeguarding essentials in modern day paediatrics, this article focusses on themes of neglect, unsupervised minors and modern slavery. Considerations around initial management, relevant legislation and useful resources, and available to all professionals involved in safeguarding children.


Language: en

Keywords

Child Welfare; Social work; Child Abuse; Child Protective Services; Paediatrics

