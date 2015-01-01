Abstract

This case series addresses the complexities of child safeguarding in modern-day paediatrics, exploring common themes and key pieces of legislation, while emphasising the centrality of the child's welfare in decision-making at all times. It discusses the evolving nature of child protection, including the importance of a multiagency approach and the rising impact of the internet and social media on child welfare, necessitating awareness of online risks and the development of mitigation strategies. Each article presents a case vignette, prompts for consideration, discussions on specific safeguarding concerns, practical considerations, and relevant legislation. Key learning points are emphasised, with links to additional freely available online resources. Ultimately, the series aims to equip paediatric professionals with the necessary tools and techniques to manage safeguarding cases and prioritise the well-being of children and young people.

