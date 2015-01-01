Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is a well-established association between alcohol use, misuse, intoxication and self-harm, the latter of which is associated with suicide. This study aimed to better understand the association between proximity to alcohol outlets and the likelihood of young people presenting to hospital following self-harm.



METHODS: This was a nationwide retrospective geospatial study using data from the New Zealand Integrated Data Infrastructure using population-level data for 10-29-year-olds for the 2018 and 2017 calendar years. Presentations to hospital following self-harm were identified using the national minimum data set. Proximity to alcohol outlets was defined in road network distance (in kilometres) and ascertained using Integrated Data Infrastructure geospatial data. Alternative measures of proximity were employed in sensitivity analyses. Complete-case two-level random intercept logistic regression models were used to estimate the relationship between alcohol outlet proximity and hospital presentation for self-harm. Adjusted models included sex, age, ethnicity, area-level deprivation, urbanicity and distance to nearest medical facility. Analyses were also stratified by urbanicity.



RESULTS: Of the 1,285,368 individuals (mean [standard deviation] age 20.0 [5.9] years), 7944 (0.6%) were admitted to hospital for self-harm. Overall, the odds of presenting to hospital for self-harm significantly decreased as the distance from the nearest alcohol outlet increased, including in adjusted models (adjusted odds ratio 0.980; 95% confidence interval = [0.969-0.992]); the association was robust to changes in the measure of alcohol proximity. The effect direction was consistent across all categorisations of urbanicity, but only statistically significant in large urban areas and rural areas.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study show a clear association between young people's access to alcohol outlets and presentation to hospital for self-harm and may provide a mandate for government policies and universal interventions to reduce young people's access to alcohol outlets. Further research regarding causative mechanisms is needed.

