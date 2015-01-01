Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted railway transportation in developing countries, resulting in reduced passenger demand and economic activity. As a result of the pandemic effect, there is an increased focus on health and safety among potential passengers. To address this issue, the present study aimed to investigate the fundamental factors that contribute to railway transportation service quality (SERVQUAL) and the intention to use intercity train services in Thailand using the health belief model (HBM), with 1600 passenger participants using structural equation modeling (SEM). The findings demonstrated that train operators' service standards remain vital to passengers, and the HBM had a statistically significant impact on shaping passengers' intentions to use train services after an epidemic. These results can inform rail agencies and health authorities when developing policies and strategies to prioritize both business and passenger safety on intercity trains.

Language: en