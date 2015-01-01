SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hong JS, Wang M, Negi R, Voisin DR, Takahashi LM, Iadipaolo A. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(10): e834.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13100834

37887484

The present study investigates whether less computer access is associated with an increase or decrease in cyberbullying and face-to-face bullying victimization. Data were derived from the 2009-2010 Health Behavior in School-Aged Children U.S. Study, consisting of 12,642 adolescents aged 11, 13, and 15 years (Mage = 12.95). We found that less computer usage was negatively associated with cyberbullying victimization and face-to-face bullying victimization. The findings from the study have implications for research and practice.


adolescents; socioeconomic status; victimization; bullying; cyberbullying; computer

