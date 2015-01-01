SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Huang FFY, Liu HT. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(10): e867.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs13100867

PMID

37887517

Abstract

This study examines whether law enforcement officers' fear of COVID-19, job burnout, and job stress have increased their PTSD and insomnia during the epidemic. This article introduces the perceived formalism of police agencies into the causal model to explore whether perceived formalism increases the job burnout and job stress of police officers. The formalism of administrative agencies is rarely included in epidemic research. This study collected 306 Taiwanese police officers as research subjects. We used confirmatory factor analysis and SEM for hypothesis testing. The study found that perceived formalism positively affects the job burnout and job stress of police officers. Job stress, fear of COVID-19, and job burnout positively affect PTSD and insomnia.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; job burnout; insomnia; fear of COVID-19; job stress; perceived formalism

