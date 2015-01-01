Abstract

It is expected that interconnected networks of autonomous vehicles, especially during peak traffic, will face congestion challenges. Moreover, the existing literature lacks discussions on integrating next-generation wireless communication technologies into connected vehicular networks. Hence, this paper introduces a tailored bandwidth management algorithm for streaming applications of autonomous vehicle passengers. It leverages cutting-edge 6G wireless technology to create a network with high-speed transmission and broad coverage, ensuring smooth streaming application performance. The key features of bandwidth allocation for diverse streaming applications in this work include bandwidth relay and pre-loading of video clips assisted by vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Through simulations, this research effectively showcases the algorithm's ability to fulfill the bandwidth needs of diverse streaming applications for autonomous vehicle passengers. Specifically, during periods of peak user bandwidth demand, it notably increases the bandwidth accessible for streaming applications. On average, users experience a substantial 55% improvement in the bandwidth they can access. This validation affirms the viability and promise of the proposed approach in efficiently managing the intricate complexities of bandwidth allocation issues for streaming services within the connected autonomous vehicular networks.

