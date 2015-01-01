|
Citation
Kerr JA, Gillespie AN, O'Connor M, Deane C, Borschmann R, Dashti SG, Spry EA, Heerde JA, Möller H, Ivers R, Boden JM, Scott JG, Bucks RS, Glauert R, Kinner SA, Olsson CA, Patton GC. BMJ Open 2023; 13(10): e068733.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37890970
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A rise in premature mortality-defined here as death during the most productive years of life, between adolescence and middle adulthood (15-60 years)-is contributing to stalling life expectancy in high-income countries. Causes of mortality vary, but often include substance misuse, suicide, unintentional injury and non-communicable disease. The development of evidence-informed policy frameworks to guide new approaches to prevention require knowledge of early targets for intervention, and interactions between higher level drivers. Here, we aim to: (1) identify systematic reviews with or without meta-analyses focused on intervention targets for premature mortality (in which intervention targets are causes of mortality that can, at least hypothetically, be modified to reduce risk); (2) evaluate the review quality and risk of bias; (3) compare and evaluate each review's, and their relevant primary studies, findings to identify existing evidence gaps.
Keywords
epidemiology; preventive medicine; public health