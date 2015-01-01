|
Hawker P, Bellamy J, McHugh C, Wong TY, Williams K, Wood A, Anderson V, Tonge BJ, Ward P, Sciberras E, Bellgrove MA, Silk T, Lin PI, Eapen V. BMJ Open 2023; 13(10): e073893.
37890972
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Children and adolescents are increasingly prescribed antipsychotic medications off-label in the treatment of behavioural disorders. While antipsychotic medications are effective in managing behavioural issues, they carry a significant risk of adverse events that compromise ongoing physical health. Of particular concern is the negative impact antipsychotic medications have on cardiometabolic health. Interventions that aim to modify lifestyle habits have the potential to alleviate the adverse effects of antipsychotic medication by enhancing weight management, increasing physical activity, promoting better nutritional practices, improving dietary habits and promoting healthier sleep patterns and sleep hygiene. However, a comprehensive review has not been performed to ascertain the effectiveness of lifestyle interventions for children and adolescents who are at increased risk of antipsychotic-induced compromises to their physical health.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; psychiatry; child & adolescent psychiatry; paediatrics