Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to determine the injury and illness incidence from Team USA athletes from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and assess any sex-based differences or differences between Olympic and Paralympic athletes.



METHODS: Team USA Olympic (n=231, 48.5% female) and Team USA Paralympic (n=63, 22.2% female) athletes had medical encounters documented during the Games. Injuries and illnesses were defined according to the 2020 International Olympic Committee Consensus Statement and reviewed for accuracy by a physician. Incidence rates were calculated per 1000 athlete-days and further analysed by sex, sport, anatomical location, type of illness, injury event and injury mechanism, with incident rate ratios (IRRs) used for group comparisons.



RESULTS: There were no differences in illness (Olympic illness, IRR=0.99 (95% CI 0.48 to 2.07), p=0.998; Paralympic illness, IRR=1.43 (95% CI 0.41 to 4.97), p=0.572) or injury rates (Olympic injury, IRR=0.63 (95% CI 0.39 to 1.03), p=0.062; Paralympic injury, IRR=1.01 (95% CI 0.43 to 2.35), p=0.988) between male and female (reference group) athletes. However, Olympic athletes had significantly lower illness (IRR=0.41 (95% CI 0.22 to 0.76), p=0.003) and injury (IRR=0.56 (95% CI 0.37 to 0.87), p=0.009) risks compared with Paralympic athletes.



CONCLUSION: No significant sex-related differences in injury or illness were detected in Team USA Olympic or Paralympic participating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. However, Paralympic athletes exhibited higher rates of injury and illness compared with their Olympic counterparts. This study highlights delegation-specific epidemiological data which may facilitate more focused approaches for injury and illness prevention.

Language: en