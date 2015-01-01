Abstract

Due to its high theoretical capacity and low anode potential advantages, lithium is becoming the ideal high-capacity anode of next generation batteries. Nevertheless, the satisfactory long-term cyclability of lithium metal batteries is still not achieved. Inspired by the intrinsic soft nature of the lithium metal, we have developed a simple room temperature solid-state deformation route to overcome the lithium dendrite issue, and the cycle life of the deformation treated lithium anode is 5 times that of the untreated lithium anode. It is demonstrated that microscale lithium grains are divided into nanoscale lithium grains by directional friction forces of solid-state deformation. The lithium grain boundaries are lithiophilic active sites towards Li ions, which regulate homogeneous deposition of Li ions to form a thin and stable SEI film, eventually overcoming the lithium dendrite issue and enhancing the cyclability of lithium batteries. Overcoming the challenges in conventional tedious chemical routes to grow high-density grain boundary active sites for catalysis, the room temperature solid-state deformation route will pave a new road to grow high-density grain boundaries for fuel cells and metal-based batteries.

