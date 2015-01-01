SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guedikian R, Kim B, Singh G, Alexander R. Cureus 2023; 15(9): e45953.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.45953

PMID

37885515

PMCID

PMC10599861

Abstract

As many prior case reports have shown, unregulated supplements and alcohol are both known to cause varying degrees of hepatotoxicity. We present a case of a 47-year-old male who presented to the hospital with headache and abdominal pain after consuming Reishi Mushroom (Ganoderma lingzhi) powder and alcohol. The patient was found to have acute hepatitis with significant transaminitis, which was managed conservatively with N-acetylcysteine and IV fluids. Two-week follow-up labs demonstrated complete resolution of the patient's symptoms and laboratory abnormalities. Despite the growing popularity of mushroom-based supplements, limited research has been done on the systemic effects that can manifest with co-ingestion of other substances such as alcohol.


Language: en

Keywords

ganoderma lucidum; mushroom toxicity; reishi; toxic hepatitis; toxin induced liver injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print