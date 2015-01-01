Abstract

As many prior case reports have shown, unregulated supplements and alcohol are both known to cause varying degrees of hepatotoxicity. We present a case of a 47-year-old male who presented to the hospital with headache and abdominal pain after consuming Reishi Mushroom (Ganoderma lingzhi) powder and alcohol. The patient was found to have acute hepatitis with significant transaminitis, which was managed conservatively with N-acetylcysteine and IV fluids. Two-week follow-up labs demonstrated complete resolution of the patient's symptoms and laboratory abnormalities. Despite the growing popularity of mushroom-based supplements, limited research has been done on the systemic effects that can manifest with co-ingestion of other substances such as alcohol.

