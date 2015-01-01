Abstract

Commotio cordis is a rare but life-threatening condition characterized by sudden cardiac arrest resulting from a blunt chest impact. While commotio cordis has traditionally been associated with sports-related activities, a significant proportion of cases occur in non-sport-related settings, such as assaults, motor vehicle accidents (MVAs), and daily activities. This critical review examines the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, and outcomes of non-sports-related commotio cordis cases, highlighting the need for increased awareness and improved management in these contexts. The review analyzes existing literature, drawing attention to the demographics of non-sports-related cases, which predominantly affect adolescents and young adults, with males being the primary demographic. In contrast to sport-related cases, non-sports-related commotio cordis cases exhibit a wider age range and a higher proportion of female subjects. Mortality rates are significantly higher in non-sports-related commotio cordis cases, largely due to lower rates of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), limited access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and delayed initiation of resuscitative efforts compared to sport-related incidents. This underscores the critical importance of increasing awareness and preparedness in non-sport-related settings. To mitigate the risks associated with non-sports-related commotio cordis, efforts should focus on early recognition of the condition, timely administration of CPR, and the widespread availability and accessibility of AEDs in various environments. Enhanced awareness and education can potentially lead to a reduction in mortality and improved outcomes for individuals affected by commotio cordis outside of sports-related activities. In conclusion, commotio cordis is not exclusive to sports and presents a significant health risk in non-sport-related scenarios. This review emphasizes the urgent need for increased awareness, preparedness, and resuscitation measures in non-sports contexts to address the higher mortality associated with these cases.

Language: en